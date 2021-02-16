ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

