ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

OGS stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

