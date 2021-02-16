Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,639,000.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

