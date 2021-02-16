OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OCX. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.66.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.23.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 194,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.