Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.30.

OKTA traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average is $234.53. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 206.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after acquiring an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $30,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

