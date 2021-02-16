OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,941,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 8,629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 141,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,117. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

