Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.20

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.20 and traded as low as $12.15. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 280 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%.

In other news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $144,168. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

