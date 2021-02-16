Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Head to Head Contrast

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and U.S. Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $481.97 million 3.70 $40.04 million $2.82 49.22

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.21% 11.20% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Street Health and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 10 0 2.91 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $65.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.15%. Given Oak Street Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats U.S. Physical Therapy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of October 9, 2020, it operated 549 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

