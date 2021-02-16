Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Shares of NJV opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

