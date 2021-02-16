Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 274,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 762,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 467,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 66,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

