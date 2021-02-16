NuShares (NSR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $370.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $370.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,056,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,955,577 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

