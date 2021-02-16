Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

