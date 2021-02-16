Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northwest Natural by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Natural by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. 992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.