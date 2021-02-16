NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Brink’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Brink’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Brink’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCO opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

