NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,240 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,604,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,609 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

