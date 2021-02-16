NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,062 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

