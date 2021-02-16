NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,359,645 shares of company stock valued at $301,604,306. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

NYSE SQ opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $273.84.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

