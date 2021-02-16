Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.17

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1671240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

