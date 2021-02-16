Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.04. Approximately 780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on NNCHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nissan Chemical in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nissan Chemical Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

