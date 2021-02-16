NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

