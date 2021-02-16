Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 35,274 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,274 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

