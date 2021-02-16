Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 19,830 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $848,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,640,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,865.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,679.32. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

