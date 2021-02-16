Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 157,465 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,465 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 113.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RDY opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

