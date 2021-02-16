Ninety One UK Ltd Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 147.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

