Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

