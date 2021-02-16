Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS) Shares Gap Down to $163.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13), but opened at GBX 150 ($1.96). Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 35,586 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.06. The company has a market cap of £70.99 million and a P/E ratio of -25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) Company Profile (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

