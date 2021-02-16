NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

Shares of NYSE NEX remained flat at $$3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 44,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,217. The company has a market capitalization of $851.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

