NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 46,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,217. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.52.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

