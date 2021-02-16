NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

