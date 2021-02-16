NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 176,961 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $221,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,983,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

