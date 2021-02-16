NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

