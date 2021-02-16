NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.