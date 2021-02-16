NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,037 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 59.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after buying an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

