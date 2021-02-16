NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

