NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $104.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

