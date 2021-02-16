NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 19,455 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

