NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

