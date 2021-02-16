Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 172,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

