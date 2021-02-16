Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 455,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.