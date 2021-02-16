New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $320.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.10 million to $326.51 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $261.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357,511 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

