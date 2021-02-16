New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 86,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 156,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.