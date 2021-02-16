Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $15.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.11 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $48.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $48.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,310. The company has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

