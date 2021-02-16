Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,745. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $256.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.