NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $163,410.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 615,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,874. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $691.01 million, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.