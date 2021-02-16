Needham & Company LLC Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $141.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $109.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,522 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

