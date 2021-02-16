Needham & Company LLC Raises CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target to $33.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of CRY opened at $24.93 on Friday. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $968.71 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 545,408 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CryoLife by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

