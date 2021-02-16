Needham & Company LLC Boosts Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Price Target to $191.00

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,677,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.