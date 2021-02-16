Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NNA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

