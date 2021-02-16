Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,167.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $995.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $934.99. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,180.00. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.73.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

