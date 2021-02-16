Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 7,990 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

